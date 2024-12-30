DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 402,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 627,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.

Insider Transactions at DMG Blockchain Solutions

In related news, Director Sheldon Norman Bennett bought 99,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,281.71. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

