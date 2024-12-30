Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,285. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,497.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,404.68. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $4,907,310. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after buying an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,136,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

