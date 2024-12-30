Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) vs. Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Critical Contrast

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Drilling Tools International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $280.14 million 6.88 $24.34 million $0.44 65.23 Drilling Tools International $149.79 million 0.72 $14.75 million $0.28 11.11

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Energy Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Drilling Tools International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Drilling Tools International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Drilling Tools International has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.66%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Solaris Energy Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Drilling Tools International 5.46% 15.38% 8.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Drilling Tools International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.