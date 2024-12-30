Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 474.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 719,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 293,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $996.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

