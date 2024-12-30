Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 17800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Eagle Plains Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.
About Eagle Plains Resources
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Plains Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.