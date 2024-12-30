Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.7 %

ECCC opened at $22.85 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

