Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 717183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of $669.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 210.00%.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.