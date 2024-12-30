Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 997.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

