Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 233.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 102.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 588.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

