Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $25.83.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.