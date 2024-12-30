Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 129732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 424,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.