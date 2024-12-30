Editas Medicine (EDIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/16/2024 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 12/16/2024 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Editas Medicine had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.
- 12/13/2024 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.
- 12/13/2024 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/13/2024 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2024 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 11/25/2024 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
- 11/6/2024 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 11/5/2024 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Editas Medicine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
Editas Medicine Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.86.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.