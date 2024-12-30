EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 43.7% in December

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.2 days.

EDRVF traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

