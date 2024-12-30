El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 292.3 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF opened at $4.93 on Monday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

