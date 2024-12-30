Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBS. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 267.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 623,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

