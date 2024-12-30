Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading 11.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.25. 357,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,102,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 623,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

