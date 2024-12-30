Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 1,332,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.6 days.
Empire Trading Up 0.7 %
Empire stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014. Empire has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.
About Empire
