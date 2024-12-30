Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 768,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WATT opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.24. Energous had a negative return on equity of 317.56% and a negative net margin of 4,368.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous Co. ( NASDAQ:WATT Free Report ) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.24% of Energous worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

