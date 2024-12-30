Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 743019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.
