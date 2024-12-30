EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Up 14.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) were up 14.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 7,109,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 2,434,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96. The company has a market cap of £1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.75.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

