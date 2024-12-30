Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 30th (AHR, ALGT, AMC, BBAI, CPX, EGP, IPSC, LUV, ONDS, OTEX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 30th:

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$68.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $180.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $4.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $1.50 to $4.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $114.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

