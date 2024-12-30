Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.43 and last traded at $109.99, with a volume of 53098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

