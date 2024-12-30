Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 235.8 days.

Experian Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. Experian has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

