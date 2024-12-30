Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.51 and last traded at $105.77. Approximately 2,315,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,283,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 647,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

