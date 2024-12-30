Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

Shares of DUO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Fangdd Network Group accounts for 0.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

