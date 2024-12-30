Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as £136.80 ($172.10) and last traded at £137.20 ($172.60), with a volume of 24324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £139.60 ($175.62).

Ferguson Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,086.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £155.46.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 3,592.09%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.