Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 210740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $697.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $433.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Featured Stories

