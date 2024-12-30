Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 210740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $697.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $433.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferroglobe Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferroglobe
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.