Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDCF traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $37.98. 6,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

