Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock remained flat at $25.39 on Monday. 15,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5479 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

