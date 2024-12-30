Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp stock remained flat at $25.39 on Monday. 15,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.
Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5479 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.