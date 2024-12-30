Financial Survey: Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB) vs. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fifth District Savings Bank and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth District Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 BankUnited 2 6 3 0 2.09

Profitability

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $41.36, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Fifth District Savings Bank.

This table compares Fifth District Savings Bank and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth District Savings Bank N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 9.06% 8.09% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth District Savings Bank and BankUnited”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth District Savings Bank $9.32 million 7.56 N/A N/A N/A BankUnited $983.26 million 2.89 $178.67 million $2.44 15.57

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Savings Bank.

Summary

BankUnited beats Fifth District Savings Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth District Savings Bank

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, subscription finance facilities, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

