First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $30.11.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
