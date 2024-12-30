First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 103,436 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 501.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.