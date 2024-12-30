First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 585,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 182,244 shares.The stock last traded at $41.32 and had previously closed at $41.43.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
