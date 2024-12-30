First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 585,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 182,244 shares.The stock last traded at $41.32 and had previously closed at $41.43.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $812,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,990,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

