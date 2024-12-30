First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 85,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 493,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 452,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 553,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 312,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

