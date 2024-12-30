First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 85,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 493,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.