First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 43,383 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $76.81.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
