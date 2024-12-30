First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 43,383 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $76.81.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

