First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 450,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 355,592 shares.The stock last traded at $18.84 and had previously closed at $18.84.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

