First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Dec 30th, 2024

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSLGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 554,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 277,758 shares.The stock last traded at $46.24 and had previously closed at $46.26.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

