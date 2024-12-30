First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 24,806 shares.The stock last traded at $148.94 and had previously closed at $151.53.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.51.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $480,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 98.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

