Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Down 35.2% in December

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2024

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MHCUF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

