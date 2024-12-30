FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 283,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 220,523 shares.The stock last traded at $23.61 and had previously closed at $23.56.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,873.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter worth $72,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 454,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

