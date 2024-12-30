FMC (NYSE:FMC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 253791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

FMC Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 82.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

