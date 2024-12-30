Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FSUGY traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 100,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortescue has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

