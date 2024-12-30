Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of SDIPF opened at $9.72 on Monday. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

