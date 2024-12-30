Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Frasers Group Stock Performance
Shares of SDIPF opened at $9.72 on Monday. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.
Frasers Group Company Profile
