Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 575919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Galileo Resources

In related news, insider Joel Silberstein bought 369,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,698.63 ($4,652.95). Company insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

