GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $25.00. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 257 shares traded.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.96.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

