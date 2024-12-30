GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Up 49.9% in December

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the November 30th total of 65,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.82. 108,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,614. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.99. GAN has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.
