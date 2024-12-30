General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $166.01 and last traded at $166.57. 494,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,082,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average is $172.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,725,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.