Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GNFTF opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.
About Genfit
