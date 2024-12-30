Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Genfit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNFTF opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

