Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 46.5% in December

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 433,100 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Genprex
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 122.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.39% of Genprex worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genprex Trading Down 0.7 %
GNPX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.87. 191,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
