Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

GIGNY remained flat at $25.32 on Monday. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. Genting Singapore has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $38.13.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

