Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

GENSF opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. Genus has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $24.08.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

