Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 3,790,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,817,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Gevo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gevo

Gevo Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Transactions at Gevo

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $514.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $63,779.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 61.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.